Missouri man charged with sexual trafficking of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Chester Scott Burress, 61, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri for the sexual trafficking of a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

Investigators contacted Burress at his residence on South 11th Street, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, regarding an ongoing investigation. During their contact with Burress, child pornography was located on his cellular telephone. Burress was arrested and transported to the Butler County Jail.

The Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Burress with sexual trafficking of a child and furnishing pornographic material to a minor. Burress remains in custody at the Butler County Jail, with no bond.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Missouri Digital Forensic Center is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Social Services, and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Program, and is coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Related