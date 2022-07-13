Audio: Fewer people have died on Missouri roads in 2022, but most deaths happen when no seat belt is worn

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The number of people getting killed on Missouri roadways this year is down considerably compared to this time a year ago.

Through the first six months of 2022, 413 Missourians lost their lives on the road. That’s compared to 445 through the first half of 2021. Jon Nelson, the assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer, says the progress is encouraging, but not a reason to celebrate.

As of July 10th, 475 Missourians have died in traffic crashes. Sixty percent of those killed were not wearing a seatbelt. There are still 31 counties in the state that have not recorded a traffic death this year, including DeKalb, Gentry, and Caldwell counties in the northwest region.

(Photo by Remy Lovesy on Unsplash)