Officials at Livingston County Fair announce results from poultry and swine shows

Officials with the Livingston County Fair have announced results from the poultry and swine shows. There were ten categories in the Poultry Show and eight categories in the Swine Show.

Poultry Show

Addison George – Bantam Breeding– Rooster one year and older, Supreme Champion Overall Male

Addison George – Bantam Breeding– Pullet, under one year, Best of Class

Addison George – Bantam Breeding – Bantam Hen one year and older, Champion Female

Jasper Jones – Bantam Breeding – Bantam, Hen one year and over – Showmanship 13 and over

Carder Kreatz – Chicken Breeding – Chicken, hen one year and older – Best of Class

Sang Joon Lee – Chicken Breeding – Chicken Pullet under one year – Reserve Champion Female

Yoo Jung Lee – Bantam Breeding – Pen of Bantams Breeding Trio – Best of Class

Yoo Jung Lee – Bantam Breeding – Bantam Cockerel under one year – Best of Class

Yoo Jung Lee – Bantam Breeding – Pen of Bantams Breeding Trio – Grand Champion Pen of Bantam Breeding Trio

Rylee Meneely – Chicken Breeding – Chicken Cockerel under one year – Reserve Champion Male

Swine Show

Leanna Smith – Supreme Champion Boar

Seth Summers Reserve Supreme Champion Boar

Colby Gillespie – Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Remington Isaacs – Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Dawysn Lightner – 3 rd Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Jaden Rodenberg – 4 th Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Maci Johnson – 5 th Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Riggin Isaacs – Junior Breeding Swine Showmanship age 8-11

Jaiden Rodenberg – Intermediate Breeding Swine Showmanship age 12-15

Colby Gillespie – Senior Breeding Swine Showmanship age 16 and over