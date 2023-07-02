Audio: Dog trainer offers tips for pet owners

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Shelby Whitman is a professional canine trainer working out of Pet Central in Trenton.

She has advice for dog owners and parents of children. She says her biggest piece of advice is, if out in public, to always ask permission before petting a dog.

Whitman says that if someone has children and a dog at home, it is important to advocate for the dog.

She adds that parents should watch their children and their dogs because if a dog is abused, it could develop an unfavorable demeanor.

Whitman says dogs can develop trauma like people can.

Whitman provides basic pet obedience and other training at Pet Central. More information can be found on the store’s website.

Related