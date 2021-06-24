Audio: COVID Delta variant surging in two parts of the state

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In the last three weeks – there has been a major increase in the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Missouri…especially in the Northwest and Southwest part of the state. Kendra Findley, Administrator of Community Health and Epidemiology in Greene County, says this highly contagious strain is now the most dominant in that area.

Greene County officials held a press conference this week to address this new virus surge.

State health staff say the original COVID-19 virus has an infection rate of 2, and Delta is 5 to 8 people.

The good news is that all three vaccines in use in the U-S can lessen the severity of the Delta strain.

Findley says the Delta strain is hitting a younger population.

And fewer people around that age are getting vaccinated. The state health department is trying to reach younger Missourians with education about the vaccine.

