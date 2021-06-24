Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci demanding answers over recent reporting that Covid gene sequences were purged from an NIH database at the direction of Chinese researchers.

Senator Hawley said, “In order to properly investigate the origins of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic—and to prevent future pandemics from occurring—investigators need access to information. These efforts are already hampered by the paucity of data from the early cases of the virus in Wuhan. Yet I’m growing concerned that the NIH is not taking the CCP’s obstruction and its motives seriously, especially following evidence that NIH dollars may have found their way to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Senator Hawley requested Drs. Collins and Fauci provide a full account of the purged COVID-19 sequences, whether this impeded the ability of the U.S. to determine the origins of COVID-19, and if any other scientific data has been removed at the request of the CCP.

Read the full letter here.

(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

Related