Audio: Standing room only audience at Missouri Capitol for Federal Reimbursement Allowance extension issue

Representatives from Missouri’s nursing homes, hospitals, and pharmacies are urging state lawmakers to approve an extension for a critical funding mechanism for the state’s Medicaid program, saying jobs and services are at stake.

The special session legislation from Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman would extend the FRA for five years rather than two.

The issue is the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA), which expires on September 30. A Missouri Senate committee has been hearing emotional testimony this (Thursday) afternoon from nursing homes, as well as from the Missouri Hospital Association and the Missouri Pharmacy Association. Nursing home representatives testify that the FRA extension must be approved quickly, saying that 70 percent of Missouri’s 23-thousand nursing home residents are on Medicaid. The testimony indicates nursing homes will close if FRA isn’t renewed.

