Audio: COVID-19 could put MoDOT and travelers in a major bind this winter

COVID-19 could put the Missouri Transportation Department and the traveling public in a major bind this winter. At a legislative committee hearing, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says his department has a shortfall of more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment operators. He says the shortage could grow this winter.

