Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson to host third annual Parson Family Fall Festival

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the third annual Parson Family Fall Festival will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The outdoor event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.

“We look forward to hosting our third annual Parson Family Fall Festival,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “This event is our way of connecting with Missouri families and celebrating the autumn season in our great state. We invite everyone to join us at the People’s House for some good family fun! Masks will be available and social distancing guidelines will be followed.”

In addition to over a dozen vendors, activities will include a straw bale maze, photo booth, and more. Popular local singers Pat Kay and Shakin’ Jake of The Kay Brothers will perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.

Several vendors are slated to attend including AgriMissouri, Conservation Federation of Missouri, National Wild Turkey Federation, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Parks, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Special Olympics of Missouri, Ozarks Mountain Creamery, HALs Hoppers, and more.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares