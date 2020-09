A $25,000r reward is now being offered for tips leading to an arrest in Monday’s triple shooting in broad daylight in Kansas City, which killed a child. KMBC’s Brian Johnson reports the child was in a vehicle that was struck by more than 20 bullets.

Kansas City Police say the car was parked on the street when the suspect came up to the car and opened fire. The driver drove to a nearby fire station for help. Kansas City has recorded 144 homicides this year, compared to 112 at this time last year.

