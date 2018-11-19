Audio: Centennial coins to be minted for American Legion’s 100th anniversary

Centennial coins are to be minted this Spring to commemorate the American Legion’s 100th anniversary.

American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad of Manassas, Virginia talked about the coins during a visit to the American Legion post in Trenton on Saturday.

The American Legion was chartered in 1919 and Reistad, during his Trenton speech, mentioned some of American Legion’s national accomplishments in its first 100 years.

American Legion legislative priorities for the coming year still are being formulated.

Reistad discussed efforts to attract new members for American Legion and, presented a certificate of continuous membership to Gary Whorton of rural Trenton for Whorton’s 50-years of American Legion membership.