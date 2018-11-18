Brookfield woman killed in UTV crash on Joel Drive

A Brookfield resident was fatally injured early Sunday when the UTV she was operating went off the road east of Brookfield.

Forty-nine-year-old Sharese Tollerton of Brookfield was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 8 o’clock Sunday morning, approximately seven hours after the accident was believed to have occurred two miles east of Brookfield on Joel Drive. The patrol reports the northbound UTV went off the right side of the road, hit a shrub, and overturned.

Tollerton was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash and is the third traffic fatality this year in Linn County.