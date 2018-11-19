Audio: Finalists to interview today for Missouri Education Commissioner’s job

Finalists are being interviewed today for a top Missouri education spot. Alisa Nelson with Missourinet files this report.

The Missouri Board of Education is interviewing the four finalists today for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education commissioner job. The identities of the candidates are unknown.

In September, the board launched its search for the new education chief. At the time, President Charlie Shields said the hope is to have a commissioner start in January.

December 1st will mark one year since the firing of Margie Vandeven as education commissioner. Roger Dorson has been serving at the helm since then and has said he will serve as long as he’s needed.

Five previous board members were appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens with the intention of firing Vandeven. Those members are no longer serving.

The education leader would oversee a staff of about 1,650 workers.