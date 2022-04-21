Audio: Bill to hold employers liable for “damages and injury” from mandatory vaccines advances

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Making employers who require employees to be vaccinated liable for injuries is a step closer to becoming Missouri law. Joey Parker from Missourinet tells us about the “Required Immunization Liability Act.”

Republican Representative Mitch Boggs of Lawrence County (near Springfield) is behind the House Bill 1692. It would open employers to lawsuits when they require employees to get an immunization in order to get or keep their job. Representative Boggs says people have misrepresented and questioned his intent with the proposed law, but he says he’s thought it through.

The bill faces one more action in the House before it can move to the senate.

(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)