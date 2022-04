Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri could provide five million dollars to help refugees from Ukraine resettle in the Show-Me State.

As of Wednesday, more than five-million Ukrainians have left their country since before Russia invaded it on February 24. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, Dan Hegeman, of northwest Missouri’s Cosby, requested the change.

State Senators are expected to debate the budget next week.

(Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash)