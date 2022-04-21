Audio: Gas prices on the rise again in Missouri

State News April 21, 2022April 21, 2022 KTTN News
Gas Pumps
After dropping a few weeks ago and then holding steady, gas prices are on the rise again in Missouri.

 

 

According to AAA, the average price of regular-unleaded in Missouri is $3.75 a gallon, which is ten cents higher than it was last week. Gas in the Show-Me State is still well below the national average of $4.11 a gallon.

The most expensive gas in Missouri is in Pemiscot County, in the Bootheel, at $3.92 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state can be found in both Newton and Vernon counties at three-59 a gallon. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.

