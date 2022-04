Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A one-week postponement has been announced for the Serve Mercer County projects.

According to Pastor Abner Neill, anticipated poor weather conditions this Saturday have prompted the organizers to reschedule the outdoor projects for Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Volunteers will meet at 8:30 the morning on April 30th at the Princeton United Methodist Church, then divide into teams to work on projects throughout Mercer County.