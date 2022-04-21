Missouri Livestock Symposium seeks nominations for Missouri Livestock Achievement Award

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is accepting nominations for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award.

This award recognizes an individual or organization demonstrating outstanding achievements and distinguished contributions to the livestock industry. Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel, or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri.

Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry will also be considered. The selected applicant will become a member of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame and will be inducted at the Symposium in Kirksville on December 2. The award nomination form can be found at this link, by emailing [email protected], or by contacting the Adair County Extension office at 660-665-9866.

According to the committee chairman, Garry Mathes, this award combines the Missouri Livestock Person of the Year and Agriculture Educator’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and replaces them with one award that he describes as more inclusive and recognizes livestock industry leaders from across the state. Mathes stated previous awards were localized to Northeast Missouri and the committee wants to expand and recognize leaders in the livestock industry across the state.”

The Missouri Livestock Symposium committee is planning the December 2nd and 3rd events held at the William Mathew Middle School in Kirksville.

Recently booked was Diana Rodgers for the Friday evening keynote address. Rogers is described as a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability expert. She runs a clinical nutrition practice and hosts the Sustainable Dish Podcast. She speaks about optimal human nutrition, regenerative agriculture, and food justice.