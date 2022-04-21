Audio: Toyota is pumping $109 million into its Missouri plant

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Toyota is pumping 109 million dollars into its manufacturing plant in eastern Missouri’s Troy. The plant has been in Troy for 30 years and currently has about 1100 workers.

Terry Henderson, general manager of administration at the factory, says the investment comes with three new production lines and equipment to build four-cylinder engine heads.

Henderson says the investment does not include additional jobs but the plant is hiring most of the time. He expects production on the new lines to begin in the fall of 2023.