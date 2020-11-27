Audio: Be on the lookout for Black Friday shopping scams

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

It’s Black Friday and many Missourians will be looking for deals online. The Better Business Bureau’s Bao Vang says scams are on the rise this time of year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most consumers are expected to do some or all of their holiday shopping online, and according to the National Retail Federation and the National Retail Federation predicts Missourians will spend about $1,000 on holiday shopping this year.

If you’re looking for Black Friday deals online this year, the Better Business Bureau’s Bao Vang has some advice.

Vang recommends researching the website or business on the Better Business Bureau website before buying.

