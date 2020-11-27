Audio: Nursing homes need funding, staff relief as COVID-19 rates increase

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri CARES Act funding allotted to nursing homes is running out – while needs for staffing and testing increase. Nikki Strong, the executive director of the Missouri Healthcare Association.

She says homes have had to rely on more expensive temp agencies and to cover staff and nursing shortages.

Because of the case rates putting most counties into the red or near-red zone, nursing homes have a strict and frequent test regimen, but that is not enough, says Strong.

Strong says long term care facilities are doing all they can to keep COVID out.

Strong says communication and education about the virus have suffered, so her association, the hospital association, the Farm Bureau, and other major statewide organizations are paying for their own information campaign across the state.

