Audio: After years of attempts, Missouri House passes private schooling tax credit bill

After years of attempts, the state House has voted to pass a bill that would let donors provide scholarships for students to attend a private Missouri K-12 school. In return, they would get state tax credits. Under the bill, students with special needs and those who qualify for free and reduce price school meals would be prioritized.

Only students living in a Missouri city with a population of 30,000 or more would qualify. St. Ann Democrat Doug Clemons referred to testimony about a Springfield girl with disabilities who left her public school because it did not have wheelchair accommodations.

The legislation passed with 82 “yes” votes – the minimum number required for approval. In a rare floor speech, Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold, who was fired up, says there is nothing more positive in criminal justice reform than education.

St. Ann Democrat Doug Clemons says the Legislature has a responsibility to public education – not private schools. Students who would be prioritized would be those with special needs or ones who qualify for free and reduce price school meals. The bill moves to the Senate.

