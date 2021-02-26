County Commission to restart process of appointing an interim Public Administrator; state of Missouri says Plumb not qualified

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the county commission will restart the process of appointing an interim public administrator.

He says the information came from the state that Ann Plumb of Trenton is not considered a qualified applicant to serve as an interim public administrator. The commission appointed her the evening of February 25th after accepting Jill Eaton’s resignation earlier this month. Ray says no reason was provided to him as to why Plumb was not qualified, that it was the state’s decision, and it was not the commission’s decision.

The county commission is to start accepting applications for interim public administrator again next week. More information on the process is to be released next week.

Related