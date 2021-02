Reddit Share Pin Share 14 Shares

Kansas City police are issuing a warning after seeing a recent uptick in accidental overdose deaths in teenagers.

Television partner KMBC tv is reporting that police say the deaths are linked to pills laced with fentanyl. The overdoses and deaths among teens and young adults are because they are taking what they believe to be prescription pain medication. Police said when purchased illegally, the pills can be laced with anything. As little as 0.25 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal.

