Daviess County reports two new cases of COVID-19; Waiting list available for COVID-19 vaccine

Two COVID-19 cases were added in Daviess County since February 17th, and active cases decreased by 20. The health department reported February 25th the total number of cases was 666, and there were 24 active cases. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported in Daviess County.

The health department thanks residents for doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and helping lower the case numbers. The office hopes to see even lower numbers in the coming weeks.

The Daviess County Health Department has been administering vaccine to county residents who are at least 65 years old and/or have medical conditions. Residents who are included in one or both of those categories can call the Daviess County Health Department at 663-2414 and ask for their name to be placed on a waiting list. Someone will contact them to schedule an appointment when the office receives more vaccine.

