Audio: A reset of the Renewable Fuels Standard will be coming in 2022

A reset of the Renewable Fuels Standard will take place in 2022 as part of the original law. Gary Marshall, the former CEO of the Missouri Corn Growers, tells Brownfield the EPA Administrator will have to assess the RFS program.

“The RFS (will) all of a sudden has to be under the guidelines of the EPA with Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Agriculture being a part of that. But, that’s a whole new role they’re going to have to play so we’re starting to look at that issue.”

Marshall says Administrator Regan will have to take a complete look at the RFS and present a plan on how to move forward.

“It’s something you’re going to start hearing a whole lot more about from the corn folks, from the ethanol folks, from EPA. So, we’re going to get to know those folks really well here in the next couple of years.”

Marshall says when the RFS went into effect in 2005 and 2007, for example, it was thought cellulosic ethanol would play a bigger role than it has in ethanol production.

Below is an interview with Gary Marshall that was recorded last week with the Brownfield network before retirement:

