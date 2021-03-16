Pre-trial conference set for May 2, murder trial set for June 6 in case involving death of Diemel brothers

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Braymer resident Garland Joey Nelson will have his murder trial sooner than previously scheduled. At a hearing on Tuesday in Johnson County Circuit Court in Warrensburg, a three-week jury trial is now set to begin June 6th. The trial was previously was listed for February of next year. Online information shows a case review is March 29th and the pre-trial conference is May 2nd.

Nelson faces ten felony counts stemming from the disappearance and death in July of 2019 of two brothers, Nick and Justin Diemel, from Wisconsin. The charges involve two counts each of murder in the first degree; abandonment of a corpse; tampering with physical evidence; and armed criminal action. Nelson is charged with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm – all listed from July 21st of 2019. Charges were initially filed in Caldwell County where the crimes occurred but the case was moved on a change of venue to be heard before Special Judge Michael Wagner in the Johnson County Circuit Court.

In a separately-filed case, Nelson is charged with stealing a motor vehicle by allegedly convincing another man that he, Nelson, owned a semi-tractor parked at Braymer and requested it be moved without the actual owners’ consent.

A jury trial is still scheduled next month, beginning April 20th. On March 29th, the court is to hear a discussion between the parties on expanding jury questionnaires and to have what’s called a media review. Defense attorneys are objecting to cameras in the courthouse.

Related