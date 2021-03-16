Audio: Army Corps of Engineers in a much better position this year to fix emerging problems in lower Missouri River

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has a lot more money to fix emerging navigation problems in the lower Missouri River this year. Colonel William Hannan, with the Kansas City district, says it has 74-million dollars to work on the lower 730 miles of the channel which puts them in a much better position this season than last year. As floodwaters receded last year, Hannan says five-thousand structures emerged badly damaged.

He says the drier weather has made it harder, in some cases, to reach the damaged areas to repair them. As for levee repairs, he says the Corps will have all of them repaired by May except for two, in Holt and Platte Counties, but those are slated for repair in September.

