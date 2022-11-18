Audio: A multitude of Christmas activities set to kick off November 25th in Jamesport

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Various Christmas activities are planned in multiple locations in Jamesport after Thanksgiving.

The Christmas Festival and Craft Show will be at the Spillman Event Center on November 25th and 26th from 9 to 4 o’clock both days. Vendors will be also be at the Kramer Building, the former fire station, and the little brick house.

There will be kettle corn, fresh baked items, and other food. There will also be crafts, antiques, buggy rides, and music.

Santa will be at the Spillman Center both days. Janelle Smith with the Jamesport Community Association encourages children to bring their letters for Santa. People can bring their own cameras for pictures with Santa.

Gift wrapping will be offered in the BTC Bank break room November 25th and 26th from 10 to 4 o’clock both days. A $5 minimum donation is requested. Proceeds will go to Tri-County After Prom. Cookies will also be served.

Carolyn Huston with the Jamesport Community Association says a big tree was put in the center of town last year, and it was a success. More activities were added this year.

Artificial Christmas trees will be accepted at the Kramer Building on November 25th from 9 to 1 o’clock for a Christmas tree contest and auction. The trees can be made out of anything, and there is no cost to enter a tree.

People can vote for their favorite tree from 1 to 5 o’clock. The person or group who made the People’s Choice Award winner will receive a prize.

Lineup for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at the Tri-County Elementary School at 4:30, and the parade will begin at 5 o’clock. The route will go through Downtown Jamesport and back around the Spillman Center. Entries will be judged.

The school art instructor will help children make ornaments. People can also bring ornaments and put them on the big tree at the Kramer Building.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Kramer Building the evening of November 25th, and people can take pictures with the Clauses. There will also be cookies and hot cocoa.

A tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30.

Huston says the tree auction will start at 6 pm with proceeds going to help the Jamesport Community Association purchase lights and decorations for next year.

More information on the Christmas activities in Jamesport November 25th and 26th can be obtained by contacting Huston at 660-359-1385 or Smith at 660-605-0824. Any updates are to be posted on the Jamesport, Missouri Facebook page.