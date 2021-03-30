Audio: 65% of Missourians 65 and older have received at least their first coronavirus vaccination

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

About 65-percent of Missourians 65 and older have been given at least their first coronavirus vaccination. During a Missouri House committee hearing, Robert Knodell, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, confirmed the figure. He says the state is going to reach a point when supply is not a challenge.

Governor Parson says Missouri’s vaccine shares from the federal government are projected to triple with more than 500,000 initial doses arriving the first week of April.

Knodell, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, says having enough vaccinators will eventually be the challenge – not supply.

More than 1.5 million Missourians, nearly 25%, have been given an initial vaccine dose, and more than 875,000 have been fully vaccinated.

