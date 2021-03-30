Audio: Missouri launches statewide retail pharmacy vaccination program

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri has rolled out its own retail pharmacy coronavirus vaccination program. Robert Knodell (no-DELL), the governor’s deputy chief of staff, says the new program is distributing vaccine to pharmacies statewide.

The federal government has its own retail pharmacy vaccination program with companies such as Walgreens, CVS, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Hy-Vee, and Health Mart.

Robert Knodell, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, says the program gives between 100 to 400 initial doses weekly to pharmacies around the state,

Knodell says some of the locations are small chain supermarket pharmacies and others are independent community pharmacies.

