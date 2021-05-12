Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Preliminary hearings were waived on Tuesday, May 11, by at least three defendants in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Keith Edward Larson of Bethany is charged with felony stealing of a vehicle. He was bound over to the Division One session on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Trenton resident Tracie Leigh Todd is charged with felony assault in the third degree and misdemeanor violation of a protection order for an adult. She’s to next appear in circuit court on May 13.

Lori Ann Pennington of Trenton is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated, and driving while revoked or suspended. Her cases were bound over for June 10th appearances in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Jade Marie Mock, on a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trespassing. Her original charge was 2nd-degree burglary in a residential area. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Ms. Mock was placed on two years probation. The court noted if no violation after the first year and if no objection from the prosecutor, Ms. Mock would receive an early release from probation. Mock is to make restitution of $200, donate $300 to the law enforcement fund, and pay court costs. Funds are to be taken from the posted cash bond.

Abby Farris of Trenton remains charged with 2nd-degree burglary. Her case was continued to June 22nd to allow time for attorneys to discuss the case.

A hearing was held for Kirksville resident Andrew Kelso who has an original charge in Grundy county of non-support. Kelso admitted to a violation of his probation. Disposition of the case was deferred to July 13th with the agreement if the money owed is not paid by then, probation would be extended by one year.

Trenton resident Paul James Oneal was allowed to post a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on a felony charge of assault in the third degree. Conditions include supervision by a bonding agent; electronic bracelet monitoring, and to seek treatment, and followed any recommendations.

