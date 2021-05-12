Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve ordinance regarding wastewater collection

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance on May 10th authorizing the city to enter into an engineering service agreement regarding a wastewater collection system evaluation facility plan.

City Administrator Lance Rains reports the agreement with All-State Consultants involved a Small Community Engineering Assistance Program (SCEAP) grant.

The company evaluated the infiltration and inundation of wastewater through the city. He says that means the company checked sewer lines to find out where rainwater was coming down.

The city received a release payment check from Snyder and Associates. Snyder and Associates were the engineers for the new water plant.

Rains reported the TIG welder was delivered to assist in repairing the sludge pipelines at the new water plant.

Mark Gay passed his water operator certification test.

The advanced metering infrastructure system install is moving forward.

Rains said Finley Engineering provided an estimate for the upgrade to the 2400 system at $600,000. Two hundred twenty-eight thousand dollars of that is for equipment.

Administrator Rains, City Clerk Hattie Rains, and Public Works Director Mark Morey met with Toth and Associates via Zoom to review an electric rate study and a rate change proposal. Toth will present the final proposal at a special board meeting May 19th at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Street crews plan to start shoulder work on West Grand soon.

Morey has collected brush cutter bids and will present them at the next meeting.

Sewer plant clarifier bidding will begin at the end of the month.

Crews have started cleaning up the pool for the summer. Rains will contact Gallatin R-5 to discuss details regarding the daily pool pass gift requests for end of school awards to students.

Administrator Rains announced grounds and organizations are requesting to use the park shelter house and have the fee waived. He noted it was ultimately the Park Board’s decision.

Rains and Morey are considering changing uniform companies. The city has had problems with overcharges on weekly invoices with the current company, Cintas. It was reported that Cintas cannot provide uniforms for new employees at this time, either. A new bid will be provided at the next meeting.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the police department is having issues regarding loose dogs and high grass. Richards is working with Tony Moore on his property at 208 West Grand regarding overgrown weeds and junk vehicles.

Gallatin residents David and Laurie Roll voiced complaints about J-turns in Gallatin and the need for parking spots to be painted around the square. The Rolls said they nearly had their car door taken off from a driver trying to complete a J-turn in front of the post office.

Richards said J-turns are illegal, and he will increase enforcement in the biggest problem areas.

