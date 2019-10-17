Ashcroft visits northern Missouri

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited Caldwell, Daviess, Harrison, Mercer, Carroll, and Ray counties on Tuesday to conclude the third straight year of visiting each of Missouri’s 114 counties.

Ashcroft invited Missouri’s legislators to join him for Tuesday’s visits and has offered to travel to legislators’ districts this fall to hold voter registration events with them. He swore an oath almost three years ago to fairly administer Missouri’s elections, and he believes “a key part of that is fostering good relationships with the elected officials running them and talking to voters.”

Ashcroft visited each county in an effort “to engage in open discussions with county officials and talk with voters to increase participation in…elections.”

