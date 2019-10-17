Man who shot Trenton officer pleads “Not Guilty” in Division One of Daviess County court

Local News October 17, 2019 KTTN News
Jamey Aaron Griffin

The Trenton man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to November 13th (at 9 am) for a plea/trial setting.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action.

