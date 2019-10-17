Man who shot Trenton officer pleads “Not Guilty” in Division One of Daviess County court

The Trenton man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to November 13th (at 9 am) for a plea/trial setting.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action.

