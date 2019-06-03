Arrest Report Monday, June 3, 2019: Two from out of area to face judge in Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest Monday in Cooper County of a woman from Fayette who allegedly failed to appear in circuit court in Trenton more than two months ago.

Twenty-three-year-old Elizabeth Anne Novak is charged in Grundy County with a misdemeanor of driving while her license was revoked. She also was issued three traffic tickets in connection with a highway patrol stop on February 3rd. Ms. Novak is accused of driving 75 miles an hour in a 55 zone on Route E, failure to maintain financial responsibility (no proof of insurance) and failure to register a motor vehicle annually with the Missouri Department of Revenue. Novak’s registration expired in October of 2018.

Online information shows Elizabeth Novak failed to come to court in Trenton on March 26th and has posted a total of $800 bond. She is now scheduled June 11th in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

A Lexington man has been arrested by Lafayette County authorities on an alleged probation violation in Grundy County.

Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Kopp faced an original misdemeanor charge of non-support. Kopp originally pleaded guilty in 2016 but has allegedly failed to appear in circuit court in Trenton on several occasions, the most recent being January 8th when a probation hearing was scheduled.

Probation was suspended by the court pending Thomas Kopp appearing June 11th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond has been set at $10,000.