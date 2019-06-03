Fifty one take part in 7th annual “Cops-N-Bobbers” event

The Trenton Police Department reports 51 local children participated in the seventh annual cops and bobbers fishing event last Saturday in Trenton.

Police say despite the threat of rain and another fishing event in the area, the Trenton event was considered a success. Area kids spent Saturday morning of June 1st fishing with the men and women of the Trenton Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Fishing equipment was provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation at the NCMC Barton Farm Campus Pond. Then the youth were treated to lunch by the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Trenton Police thanked all persons and businesses, some two dozen, that helped with the event. Prizes were given to the kids who registered for the event.