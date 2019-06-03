Update: Amish buggy crash in Trenton claims the life of Spickard woman

An accident which took place in the 1700 Block of East 9th Street in Trenton on Friday, May 31, 2019, has now claimed the life of a Spickard woman.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon shortly after 3:00 pm when a 2009 HHR driven by Christina Airey, age 50, of Trenton was traveling eastbound on 9th Street. The vehicle driven by Airey struck the horse and buggy from behind that was transporting 57-year-old Elizabeth Hostetler and her 10-year-old daughter, both of Spickard.

Hostetler and her daughter were transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital and Mrs. Hostetler was later flown to Truman Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. No update was available on the 10-year-old daughter.

The Trenton Police Department reports the crash remains under investigation.