Area students among those awarded Youth in Agriculture Scholarships

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe has announced that 42 youth, selected from Missouri 4-H and FFA State Fair exhibitors, will be awarded scholarships by the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) committee. These students are seeking higher education at a Missouri university/college and will be recognized Friday, April 26, during the annual State FFA Convention in Columbia.

“We are proud to carry on the tradition of supporting higher education for Missouri agriculture youth year after year,” Wolfe said. “Many supporters come together to support these young people and make these scholarships possible.”

Scholarship applicants were evaluated in a variety of areas including Missouri State Fair participation, grade point average, community involvement, and leadership roles. Since 1992, the YIA committee has awarded 648 scholarships totaling $684,000.

The scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available online. A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program. Support of the scholarship program is also provided through fundraising efforts including the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Annual Ag Golf Classic, Guesa USA of Sedalia, Missouri State Fair Foundation, Sydenstricker John Deere of Missouri/Sydenstricker Angus Genetics, and The Saint Louis Science Center.

Caitlin Jedlicka, of Koshkonong, has been selected to receive the $5,000 platinum scholarship offered by YIA supporters.

Kaylee Nicole Lewis, of Chillicothe, has been selected to receive the $2,500 supreme scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere of Missouri/Sydenstricker Angus Genetics.

The youth chosen to receive $1,500 scholarships, sponsored by YIA supporters, are:

Jullian Alkire, Bevier

Hannah Anderson, Ionia

Matthew Bauer, St. Charles

Sydney Baxter, Chillicothe

Kendra Betz, Trenton

Conner Jackson Bolch, Platte City

Alexis Borgstadt, Concordia

Truman Byergo, Dearborn

Trace W. Chambers, Fayette

Jacey Cook, Hamilton

Tayton E. Dains, Rockville

Paige Dameron, Vandalia

Dustin Lane Davies, Dawn

Megan Edwards, Salisbury

Alyssa D. (Aly) Francis, Paris

Alexandra Gast, Nevada

Kathryn Grant, Carrollton

Caroline Laura Green, Troy

Koy A. Harris, New Franklin

Brenden Kleiboeker, Stotts City

Ashlyn Laffey, Maryville

Shane Colton Leakey, Richmond

Amelia Liebhart, New Boston

Reagan Limbach, Eugene

Anna Kate Link, Moberly

Matthew Morgan, Lamar

Marguerite Pfaff, Chillicothe

Graydee P. Rains, Gallatin

Nicholas Rhodes, Brookfield

Brooke Schnarre, Centralia

Taylor Scott, Lexington

Savannah Seals, Purdin

Rebekah Seipel, Callao

Heather Snow, Columbia

Nicholas Melvin Stone, Eolia

Karson Thomas, Republic

Paige Wait, Moundville

Kody Walters, Centralia

Logan M. Wilson, Vandalia

Drake A. Wood, Lee’s Summit

The YIA committee is comprised of volunteers from across the state who work throughout the year to raise funds for the annual Sale of Champions auction and scholarships. This year’s auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall on the fairgrounds.