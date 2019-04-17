Livingston County Library to offer “Sneak Peak” at plans for new Children’s Library

The Livingston County Library Board of Trustees will be holding a community meeting to offer a sneak peek at the plans for the new Children’s Library on Wednesday, April 24 from 4:30-6:30 pm.

The come-and-go style event, held in the Livingston County Library Courtroom, will allow community members to view floor plans for the new building and visit with the design team. Community members will also be given the opportunity to make a paper crane that will be hung in the new building as part of a community art exhibit upon the completion of renovations.

Brooke Cinalli, Director of Design, from bcDESIGNGROUP shares, “Hello Livingston County! We are looking forward to meeting you on April 24th as we take a sneak peek at your new youth library branch! What an amazing addition to your community: a branch dedicated to your youngest members, giving them space and resources to empower discovery, creativity, literacy skills, and the love of learning. We hope you can make it to the event. We’re excited to show you what we’ve been working on!”