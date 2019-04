The Chillicothe Trap Team recently competed in Spring Break’Um competition.

Chillicothe FFA Trap Team A Squad members Mack Anderson, Clayton Walker, Garrett Cramer, Ethan Cooper & Trace Rardon placed 2nd at the Spring Break’Um on April 6th at Missouri Trap Shooters Association at Linn Creek, MO. The squad scored a 461.

Trap team members that scored 25 straight were Mack Anderson and Dakota Ferrell.