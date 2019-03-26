Area residents arrested on Monday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Monday of two area residents on capias warrants on probation violations and one resident on drug-related charges.

Twenty-two year old Joseph Martin Herrity the Third (III) of Chillicothe and 18-year-old David Clay Austin Travis of Spickard are accused of violating their probations. They were both originally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Herrity’s bond is $25,000 cash only, and Travis’s is $10,000 with 10% cash approved. Their probation was suspended, and they are scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court April 11th.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mitchell Dane Knapp of Trenton has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court today (Tuesday).

Court documents accuse Knapp of possessing hydrocodone as well as glass smoking pipes and hypodermic needles, which were drug paraphernalia, with the intent to introduce methamphetamine into the body.