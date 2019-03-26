Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Chillicothe Elementary School

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the Chillicothe Elementary School Tuesday morning in response to a fire alarm in the smoke duct.

Tracy Bradley with the fire department reports the fire alarm was activated upon arrival, and the alarm panel showed trouble on the rooftop unit and Room 201. Firefighters went to the alarm location with a thermal imaging camera and attic ladder and scanned the room, removed ceiling tiles, and found nothing.

The alarm system was reset, but after cycling, it went off again with maintenance personnel indicating it was showing a unit on the roof. Maintenance and fire personnel went to the unit, but they did not find anything wrong. Bradley says someone with maintenance went back to the alarm panel, and it showed room 201 was activated. A ceiling panel was removed again, and it was wiped off.

The maintenance man stated there was no fire, and he would attempt to work on it. The fire department advised maintenance personnel to call if they had more problems.

Firefighters were at the scene about an hour with the Chillicothe Police Department, Chillicothe R-2 Superintendent, and Chillicothe Elementary School Principal on the scene.