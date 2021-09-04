Area health departments report on COVID-19 cases; announce dates of vaccine clinics

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports it has been notified of two female residents dying from complications of COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 16.

There have been 589 total cases, and five are active. Forty-three COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported for Putnam County.

The Grundy County Health Department reports it received confirmation of another COVID-19-related death, which brings the total to 47. Administrator Elizabeth Gibson notes there have been seven deaths confirmed since April 1st.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were added since August 31st, which makes that total 1,564. There are 39 active cases. There have been 28 cases in the last seven days. Sixty-one breakthrough cases have been reported, which is two percent of the fully vaccinated residents (2,866). There have been 5,632 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Grundy County residents.

Gibson reports the health department is giving third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals. She says residents will want to have a third dose of whatever brand of vaccine they received for their first two doses. Any resident who is eligible to receive the third dose can call to schedule an appointment at 660-359-4196.

At this time, booster doses are not recommended for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Two more confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added for Mercer County. The health department reports 215 confirmed cases and 225 probable cases. The number of active cases dropped by six to 25. It is noted there were 67 cases reported for Mercer County in August.

COVID-19 cases increased by two in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of September 3rd, there had been 1,185 total cases, and 15 were active. There had been 967 confirmed cases and 218 probable cases.

The Harrison County Health Department reported that as of August 27th, there had been 32 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. That broke down to eight individuals who had received the Pfizer vaccine, 16 who had received Moderna, and eight who had received Johnson and Johnson. The rate per 1,000 for Pfizer was 8.1, for Moderna was 23.2, and Johnson and Johnson was 29.3. The total rate per 1,000 for breakthrough cases was 16.4.

The Sullivan County Health Department on September 3rd confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,129. Sixteen cases were active.

As of September 2nd, 34.9% of Sullivan County residents had completed vaccination.

The Livingston County Health Center reports one COVID-19 case has been added since September 2nd, bringing the total to 2,244. The number of active cases decreased by seven to 29.

The Daviess County Health Department will hold an adolescent Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointment is necessary on September 13th from 9 o’clock to noon.

Adolescents can receive other vaccinations while they are at the clinic. Appointments should be scheduled for the other vaccinations by calling the Daviess County Health Department at 660-663-2414.

A parent or guardian must consent to the vaccinations, and an adult must be present on September 13th.

Related