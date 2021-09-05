Northwest Missouri State Fair officials announce results of Rabbit, Swine and Sheep shows

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results of the Rabbit Show at the Northwest Missouri State fair in Bethany have been announced.

Dalanie Auffert of Parnell exhibited the Grand Champion best in show and was recognized as Junior Advanced Showman. Robyn Snuffer of Gilman City had the

Reserve Champion Best in Show and was the Senior Showmanship winner.

Caroline Littlewood of Agency showed the Grand and Reserve Champion meat pens and the Reserve Champion market rabbit with Malory Chalfant of Gilman City showing the Grand Champion market rabbit.

Other showmanship winners were Jaclyn Hines of Bogard in Senior Advanced, Lance Jacobs of Eagleville in Intermediate, and Sdaline Anderson of Trenton in the Junior category.

There were 114 rabbits shown by 18 exhibitors.

In the Swine Show at the Northwest Missouri State Fair, Avery Wolfe exhibited the Grand Champion Gilt and the Reserve Champion market animal and was the Intermediate Showman. Shelby Wolters had the Reserve Champion gilt and was Senior Showman.

Kaycee Vandiver exhibited the Grand Champion market animal, Hali Smith was Junior Showman.

Swine Herdsmanship winners were Wyatt Ellis in the Senior category and Molly Bottcher in the junior division.

Towns of residence were not provided.

In the Sheep Show at the Northwest Missouri State Fair, Paidyn Linville exhibited the Champion Ewe and the Champion market lamb. Carlee Hamilton had the Reserve Champion ewe and was Senior Showman.

Kash Wasteney showed the Reserve Champion market lamb and was the Intermediate showman, while Payton Heman won Junior Showmanship recognition.

Sheep Herdsmanship winners were Franklin and Carolina Akers in the Senior category and Coulson Hartschen in the Junior division.

Towns of residence were not provided.

