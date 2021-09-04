Salvation Army the topic of latest meeting at Trenton Rotary Club

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Salvation Army was the topic of a program presented to the Trenton Rotary Club at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the BTC Bank.

Lynda Snuffer, social service director and Pathway of Hope case manager with the Salvation Army, discussed changes within the organization. She noted the office at Chillicothe has been reorganized to provide more social services to residents in Grundy and Livingston counties.

There continues to be a food pantry offered weekly, on Thursdays, at the Chillicothe office. Residents can come in every 30 days to receive food items.

Two upcoming holiday projects include the Christmas Angel and Red Kettle programs. The Kettle program is a fundraiser for the organization, with a goal of $38,000 for the two counties. Kettles will be located at Hy-Vee and Orschlen’s in Trenton, among other locations in Chillicothe. Bell ringers are to begin Nov. 1. Counter kettles are also available for businesses.

Applications from households in Grundy and Livingston counties for the needs-based Angel Tree project will begin on Oct. 1. Christmas trees with tags will eventually be located in participating businesses for shoppers to select a tag and purchase suggested items for a child.

The Salvation Army will also offer food baskets for the holidays for individuals in need and have children at home.

During the business meeting, requests were made for volunteers to cook and serve the fish when the Rotary Club sponsors their annual fish fry Saturday, Sept 18th. Requests also were made to provide desserts that are portable such as cookies and brownies. Serving at the fish fry will be on a drive-through basis at the fairgrounds, specifically at the south end of the shelter of the FFA cook shack. There will not be an advance sale of tickets for the fish fry.

An update was presented regarding plans for the Missouri Day Parade on Oct 16, organized by the Rotary Club.

Chris Hoffman is working on soliciting donations at $50 for a three-year sponsorship of new flags. Flags are to be placed along the usual parade route during the Missouri Day weekend. It was noted some existing flags need to be replaced. Letters are to be sent to past flag sponsors. The club is also looking at offering mini-flags for sale for persons to wave during the parade.

