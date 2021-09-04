Officials at Northwest Missouri State Fair announce results of goat show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Goat Show at the Northwest Missouri State Fair.

The champion doe was shown by Samuel Derks, the reserve champion was shown by Kelly Lloyd, the champion buck was shown by Nevaeh Wollard, and the reserve champion was shown by Damien Webb.

Brody Swindler had the champion wether, and Matthew Blanchard had the reserve champion.

The showmanship award for the Northwest Missouri State Fair went to Kelly Lloyd for the senior division, Brody Swindler for the intermediate division, and Nevaeh Wollard for the junior division. Senior herdsmanship went to Kelly Lloyd, and junior herdsmanship went to McCoy Bowles.

