Area counties report uptick in COVID-19 cases

Local News July 13, 2020 John Anthony
The number of positive Covid-19 tests is increasing in several area counties.

For Adair county, the case count is up to 105. A 50-year-old male is the latest Adair County resident to test positive for COVID-19 this year. The man’s infection has been described as travel related. Nine Adair County residents are in isolation; 96 residents have left isolation. The Adair County Health Department has completed 689 contact-tracing calls to potentially infected persons.

Sullivan county health department, over the weekend, reported their 119th case. Of that total since testing began, only three cases are active.

Carroll county health department reports 49 positive cases since testing began. As of yesterday, 34 of those cases remained active among Carroll County residents.

Thirty-two COVID-19 cases are reported for Harrison county. As of today, ten are active.

The latest online information shows Livingston and Linn counties both have 27 total cases; Caldwell county has 17, Daviess county with 11, Mercer county with six, and Putnam county with three Corona-virus cases.

Tri-county health department for Gentry, Worth, and DeKalb counties collectively reported 88 positive cases as of late last week.

