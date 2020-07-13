Weekly COVID-19 update from Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center

The Grundy County Health Department today reported there have been 22 positive Covid-19 cases since testing began. This includes one death and two of the cases remain active in Grundy County.

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital announced the COVID-19 testing has reached 2,254 as of Monday morning. That’s an increase in the number of tests by 248 since a week ago.

Wright Memorial has tested 678 which includes 461 from Grundy County, 111 from Mercer County, 106 from other counties.

Hedrick has tested 1,576. That number includes 945 Livingston County residents, 209 from Grundy County, 43 from Mercer County, 379 from other counties.

The hospitals do not provide results of their tests.

