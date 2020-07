The National Weather Service is predicting significant amounts of rain on or before Wednesday, which would help the local area with some much-needed moisture.

KTTN spoke with National Weather Service Meteorologist Brent Pesel at the National Weather Service’s Pleasant Hill office on what northern Missouri can expect.

Hot weather is expected over the weekend with highs once again reaching 95 or 96 degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares